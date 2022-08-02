Biography: WWE Legends Viewership & Ratings Fall Drop Again for Kurt Angle Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the Sunday TV numbers for this week’s edition of Biography: WWE Legends featuring Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Numbers were down overall again for this week’s episode.

The Kurt Angle episode finished with an average audience of 406,000 viewers. That’s down from the 420,000 viewers for last week’s episode, showcasing WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins.

In the P18-49 key demo, Biography averaged a 0.11 rating. That’s down from the 0.12 rating for last week’s episode.

Biography: WWE Legends finished at No. 32 in the Cable Top 150 rankings on Sunday, falling from the No. 30 slot the show finished at for last week’s episode.

Numbers were also down for the new episode of WWE Rivals. This week’s episode feature Kurt Angle vs. BrocK Lesnar. The show drew 361,000 viewers, a decrease from the 423,000 average viewers for last week’s episode on Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. The Rock.

WWE Rivals averaged a 0.09 rating in the key demo, falling from the 0.15 rating for last week. The show ranked No. 39 for the night for cable originals.