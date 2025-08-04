Bishop Dyer Says Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant Were The First Global Wrestling Stars

During the latest edition of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Bishop Dyer weighed in on the legacy of Hulk Hogan following his passing last month, calling Hogan and Andre the Giant wrestling’s first global stars.

Dyer said: “I mean, I just, him [Hogan] and Andre were, in a sense, the first global Superstars, you know. They’re the ones that took it from territories and throughout the U.S. and became global. I mean, you even watch stuff from like when Hulk worked in Japan, and it was crazy because he’s like doing technical wrestling. And he was so talented at what he did in the ring, and they just kind of made it a global entity at the time. When you think about, you know, Vince having to mortgage everything and putting it all on WrestleMania, and like, without people who outreached that wrestling bubble, that probably would’ve never happened. We owe our careers, superstars now and in the future, we owe our careers to the pioneers, the original pioneers to this. They are the reason it still is what it is.“