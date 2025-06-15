– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Bishop Dyer (formerly Baron Corbin) revealed an anecdote about working with former WWE NXT North American Champion Trevor Lee (aka Cameron Grimes). According to Dyer, Lee got mad at him backstage when he tried to offer Lee some advice.

Dyer said on Trevor Lee (via WrestlingInc.com), “He got mad at me because I was like ‘What you did in NXT doesn’t matter up here, but like, your catchphrase isn’t gonna work the first night, it’s a bigger audience.'” After Lee brushed his comments off, Dyer stated, “I was like ‘Okay, well, we’ll go out there and we’ll see what happens then?’ Like, it’s one of those things.'”

Trevor Lee was drafted to the SmackDown roster as part of the 2023 WWE Draft, he later beat Bishop Dyer in his main roster debut in a short match on SmackDown. Trevor Lee was later released by WWE in April 2024.