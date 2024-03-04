BJ Whitmer Set To Be Sentenced In Domestic Violence Case

BJ Whitmer was scheduled to be sentenced today on charges of domestic violence. As previously reported, Whitmer was arrested on charges of strangulation and second-degree burglary in June of 2023, which resulted in his immediate termination from AEW where he was working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Whitmer was scheduled for sentencing earlier today according to court records from Kentucky’s Boone County Criminal Court.

Whitmer did not stand trial on the charges, which suggests that some sort of plea deal was reached. The site confirms that Whitmer is not currently listed as incarcerated, though details on the sentencing are still yet to be revealed.

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.