– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Jade Cargill says she and WWE wanted Coco Jones to get in the ring at WrestleMania 40. Jones sung the National Anthem to open the premium live event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“We just had Coco Jones. We were telling her, ‘Hey, we have makeup artists. We have seamstresses, whatever you need. We can wrap it all together right now in a bow. If you want to be out there right now with us, you can.’ Coco Jones is one of the people we were trying to prep at WrestleMania to get in the ring with us right then and there, but she declined, her management declined. Maybe next time.”

At WrestleMania 40, Jade Cargill teamed with Naomi and Bianca Belair to beat Damage CTRL. Last Saturday at WWE Backlash France, she and Belair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against The Kabuki Warriors. The event was held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. It was broadcast live on Peacock.