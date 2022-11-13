wrestling / News
Black Label Pro Slamilton Parts 1 & 2 Results: Heavyweight Title Changes Hands, More
Black Label Pro held their two-part Slamilton event on Saturday night, with a new BLP Heavyweight Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the FITE+-airing Crown Point, Indiana event below, per Cagematch.net:
Part One
* Alec Price def. Blake Christian
* Sawyer Wreck def. Queen Aminata
* Space Pirates def. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne
* Dominic Garrini def. Trik Davis
* Erick Stevens def. Kevin Blackwood
* Effy def. Rohit Raju
* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Levi Everett
* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz def. Calvin Tankman (c) to win the title.
* Isaiah Moore & Twist And Flip def. Devon Monroe & NDS
* Joshua Bishop def. Jeffrey John
* Kevin Ku def. Eli Isom
* Percy Davis def. Trevor Outlaw
* Tom Lawlor def. Carlos Romo
Part Two
* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz (c) def. Zoe Lucas
* Dan The Dad def. Swoggle
* Hot And Dog def. Naturday Saints
* Jake Something def. Masha Slamovich
* Tom Lawlor def. Kevin Knight
* Kobe Durst def. Harlon Abbot
* Alan Angels def. Carlos Romo
* BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) def. Big Damo
* Tre Lamar def. Chase Holliday and Jah-C and Malik Del Vonte
* Isaiah Broner def. Matthew Justice
* Trik Davis def. Vinny Pacifico
* Kody Lane def. Dillon McQueen via DQ
* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros def. Violence Is Forever
This was absolute brilliance! Bravo @BillieStarkz #BLPSlamilton pic.twitter.com/waek3T0zD4
— NailsAndNY – Egomaniac (@NailsAndNY) November 12, 2022
SUUUUHPRIZEEEEE! @ThePrizeCityOG has beaten Blake Christian for the second time! #BLPSlamilton pic.twitter.com/8RI8t1qAnj
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 12, 2022
The @JakeSomething_ Masha Slamovich match on #BLPSLAMILTON absolutely A+ brilliant. The in-ring technicality, psychology, Masha’s resilient effort put in. This was the best inter-gender match I seen thus far. Jake’s Black Hole Slam is a incredible finisher. pic.twitter.com/vGD0KI381O
— Javan Brown (@javan_brown94) November 13, 2022
CHASING THE DRAGON FROM VIF #BLPSlamilton pic.twitter.com/AW6PEPpapF
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 13, 2022
