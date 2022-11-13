Black Label Pro Slamilton Parts 1 & 2 Results: Heavyweight Title Changes Hands, More

Black Label Pro held their two-part Slamilton event on Saturday night, with a new BLP Heavyweight Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the FITE+-airing Crown Point, Indiana event below, per Cagematch.net:

Part One

* Alec Price def. Blake Christian

* Sawyer Wreck def. Queen Aminata

* Space Pirates def. Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne

* Dominic Garrini def. Trik Davis

* Erick Stevens def. Kevin Blackwood

* Effy def. Rohit Raju

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Calvin Tankman (c) def. Levi Everett

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz def. Calvin Tankman (c) to win the title.

* Isaiah Moore & Twist And Flip def. Devon Monroe & NDS

* Joshua Bishop def. Jeffrey John

* Kevin Ku def. Eli Isom

* Percy Davis def. Trevor Outlaw

* Tom Lawlor def. Carlos Romo

Part Two

* BLP Heavyweight Championship Match: Billie Starkz (c) def. Zoe Lucas

* Dan The Dad def. Swoggle

* Hot And Dog def. Naturday Saints

* Jake Something def. Masha Slamovich

* Tom Lawlor def. Kevin Knight

* Kobe Durst def. Harlon Abbot

* Alan Angels def. Carlos Romo

* BLP Midwest Championship Match: Joshua Bishop (c) def. Big Damo

* Tre Lamar def. Chase Holliday and Jah-C and Malik Del Vonte

* Isaiah Broner def. Matthew Justice

* Trik Davis def. Vinny Pacifico

* Kody Lane def. Dillon McQueen via DQ

* BLP Tag Team Championship Match: Bang Bros def. Violence Is Forever

SUUUUHPRIZEEEEE! @ThePrizeCityOG has beaten Blake Christian for the second time! #BLPSlamilton pic.twitter.com/8RI8t1qAnj — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) November 12, 2022

The @JakeSomething_ Masha Slamovich match on #BLPSLAMILTON absolutely A+ brilliant. The in-ring technicality, psychology, Masha’s resilient effort put in. This was the best inter-gender match I seen thus far. Jake’s Black Hole Slam is a incredible finisher. pic.twitter.com/vGD0KI381O — Javan Brown (@javan_brown94) November 13, 2022