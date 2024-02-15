Blackpool Combat Club To Compete At CMLL Show Next Month

Blackpool Combat Club are headed to CMLL in March for a six-man tag team match. CMLL announced on Wednesday that Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta will face Último Guerrero, Blue Panther, Volador Jr & Mistico at their March 29th show, as you can see below.

Danielson posted a video to address the BCC’s recent issues with CMLL’s stars who have come into conflict with them on episodes of AEW TV, which you can also check out below. He says in the video (per Fightful):

“I’m getting really sick and tired of these CMLL luchadors coming into AEW and attacking the BCC. Coming in out of nowhere after our matches, even after we beat them. Guess what, BCC, we don’t take that shit. We’re coming to Arena Mexico. Oh, while I’m there, got a quick shoutout, somebody I want to wrestle. I love lucha libre, I’ve loved it every since I was a kid. My favorite luchador of all time, Blue Panther. So while I’m there, Blue Panther, I wanna step in the ring with you.”

🌎⌛ CMLL VS AEW EN LA ARENA MÉXICO

El CMLL y el Blackpool Combat Club de AEW se medirán en el encuentro estelar de Homenaje a #2LeyendasCMLL, con un choque de Místico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther y Último Guerrero ante Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson y Wheeler Yuta pic.twitter.com/vsOYDfTaHn — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 14, 2024