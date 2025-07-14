Blake Christian Says He Was Supposed To Be Axiom Before His WWE Release

In an interview with Fightful, AEW and ROH wrestler Black Christian revealed that there were plans to make him Axiom in WWE before his release. Christian worked for WWE in 2021 and was let go in November of that year. He had the name Troy Baxter. During a backstage segment on an episode of NXT, he teased becoming a superhero. However, nothing came of it.

He said: “I believe we were setting it up for a little while. I had just wrestled Dante Chen and there was a backstage and I was like, ‘Superhero, huh?’ They approached me when I first went and they were like, ‘We want this type of character.’ I’m open-minded for anything. Then, it didn’t happen. When 2.0 came around they were like, ‘We’re going to do it now. This is a perfect character for this show.’ I came up with a suit design and a name. It just didn’t happen. Well, it did happen, but it didn’t happen with me. I was supposed to be, yes. I came up with all the stuff. I think the person they gave it to is great and he’s done a great job, maybe even better than I could have done. I’m happy to see it still alive and doing as well as it’s doing.”

A-Kid from NXT UK eventually got the role and now regularly teams with Nathan Frazier as Fraxiom.