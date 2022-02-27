Blitzkrieg! Pro PMA Results: Evil Uno Faces Lince Dorado, More

Blitzkrieg! Pro held their latest show on Saturday night with a main event pitting Evil Uno against Lince Dorado, plus more. You can check out the full results from the show below (per Fightful:

* B!P Tag Team Championship Match: MSP def. A Message To You, CDC, and Miracle Generation to win the titles

* Max Caster def. O’Shay Edwards

* Kirby Wackerman & Slade def. Austin Luke & Bobby Orlando

* Sammy Diaz def. 50 Cal

* Logan Black & The Hardcore Geeks def. Bam Sullivan, Dr. Cube & Jeff Cannonball

* CPA defeats King Crab

* B!P Bedlam Championship Match: VSK def. Travis Huckabee

* Mike Anthony def. Ichiban and Jet Jaghori and Sazzy Boatright

* Evil Uno def. Lince Dorado