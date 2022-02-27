wrestling / News

Blitzkrieg! Pro PMA Results: Evil Uno Faces Lince Dorado, More

February 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Blitzkrieg! Pro PMA Image Credit: Blitzkrieg! Pro

Blitzkrieg! Pro held their latest show on Saturday night with a main event pitting Evil Uno against Lince Dorado, plus more. You can check out the full results from the show below (per Fightful:

* B!P Tag Team Championship Match: MSP def. A Message To You, CDC, and Miracle Generation to win the titles
* Max Caster def. O’Shay Edwards
* Kirby Wackerman & Slade def. Austin Luke & Bobby Orlando
* Sammy Diaz def. 50 Cal
* Logan Black & The Hardcore Geeks def. Bam Sullivan, Dr. Cube & Jeff Cannonball
* CPA defeats King Crab
* B!P Bedlam Championship Match: VSK def. Travis Huckabee
* Mike Anthony def. Ichiban and Jet Jaghori and Sazzy Boatright
* Evil Uno def. Lince Dorado

