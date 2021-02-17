Blue Demon Jr Didn’t Take Off His Mask When Meeting With Disney

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Blue Demon Jr and Moxie 88’s Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar spoke about the former’s talks with the Disney Channel for a new show. During the interview, it was revealed Blue Demon didn’t remove his mask. Here are highlights:

Blue Demon Jr on the rise of lucha libre in modern wrestling: “It feels great, and I can’t believe it, but now, I am in another position. I’ve worked very hard, but the American people know me, and now, this is now their reality. I feel good.”

Villamar on negotiations with Disney: “The first thing they needed to understand, which is difficult to explain, is that Blue doesn’t take the mask off. It’s a very unique thing about lucha libre. He is the persona, and no one knows his face. Even people that shot the pilot, the executives at Disney [and] the legal team that did the contracts, they don’t know his face. Even to get him into the meetings at Disney, they don’t get to see his face. There was a problem with security in how to get him in. That is the first thing that they need to learn. He’s a living character, which is very unique, and it’s part of what draws us into doing these projects. He lives his life as Blue Demon, and that’s it. It’s not like Batman has Bruce Wayne, and Bruce Wayne has Batman. No, Blue Demon is Blue Demon all the time. So that was the first thing that we had to make them understand and pitch to them and how we would do this show and continue this because obviously, it’s not the case with the girl in the show.”

Villamar on the importance of Blue Demon in Mexico: “So it was a little bit about understanding not only the importance of the mask but also what the legacy and the iconography and the mask means to Latin America to Mexico but also to Asia to Europe. This is an icon. Benji [Samit] always says that there’s two things that you know in Mexico if you’re born in Mexico and is it is Jesus Christ and Blue Demon, and how do you approach that correctly? How do you create a new generation? But at the same time, how do you not alienate fans of lucha, fans of wrestling into creating a new concept? And how do you bring people not familiar with the lucha world and the wrestling world into this show. So that was the first thing that we needed to come up with, a cool idea, cool take and that’s something Benji and I did, and we just went in, the three of us. We had planned to go to different studios. It was a dream of ours for it to be on Disney because we love what they do, and to us, Blue has always belonged side to side with people like Iron Man and Spider-Man and all that. And we were lucky enough that in the meeting, they understood. They were amazed by Blue. They were amazed by his charisma, by his persona. When you see him in a shot, he’s larger than life, and I think that was very important for them, not only to listen but to see it live.”