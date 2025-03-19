Blue Panther Announced For MLW Battle RIOT VII

Blue Panther is the latest star to join the MLW Battle Riot VII match. MLW announced on Wednesday that the luchador is set to be part of the 40-man match at Battle RIOT VII on April 5th in Los Angeles.

The full announcement reads:

Blue Panther enters Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced lucha legend Blue Panther will participate in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

MLW Battle RIOT VII is sold out. The league is exploring ways to meet the high demand to see this signature event live in Los Angeles. Fans can watch the show free at http://www.youtube.com/@MLW. Live stream starts: Saturday, April 5 – 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT

A true icon of lucha libre is stepping into MLW’s Battle RIOT! Blue Panther, one of the most revered and respected veterans in the history of the sport, has officially entered the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT, bringing decades of experience, technical mastery, and undeniable toughness to the fight.

With a legendary career spanning over four decades, Blue Panther has defined excellence in CMLL. Known for his world class grappling, submission mastery, and strategic brilliance, the Mexican legend has battled some of the greatest competitors in history and now looks to etch his name in MLW history by conquering the Battle RIOT.

However, this will be an entirely new challenge for Blue Panther. In a match where anything goes—where eliminations happen by pinfall, submission, or throwing your opponent over the top rope—can his world-class technique carry him through the chaos?

At stake? The ultimate prize— the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. If Blue Panther can outlast 39 other competitors, he will bring the MLW World Title home to Mexico, cementing yet another chapter in his already legendary career.

Can the timeless warrior adapt to the unpredictable environment of Battle RIOT and prove that experience is the greatest weapon of all? Find out April 5, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?