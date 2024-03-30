Blue Panther vs. Bryan Danielson Set For CMLL Event Next Week

During last night’s CMLL Homenaje A Dos Leyendas, Bryan Danielson challenged Blue Panther to a match and it was accepted. The challenge came after Mistico, Panther, Volador Jr and Ultimo Guerrero defeated Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Matt Sydal when Mistico submitted Sydal. Panther vs. Danielson happens on April 5 at Arena Mexico.

Bryan Danielson has challenged Blue Panther to a match NEXT WEEK right there in Mexico!!! OMG!!!! #CMLL #2LeyendasCMLL

pic.twitter.com/6ZfE8f4pCd — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 30, 2024

Lucha writer Apolo Valdes was thanked by Panther after the match was made. Danielson had previously called Panther one of his idols and back in 2014, Valdes recorded a message from Panther thanking Danielson, who was shown the message during Wrestlemania 30 weekend. He was also given a personalized and signed mask from Panther.

Valdes wrote on Facebook:

“Last Friday, something unexpected happened to me. After the show at Arena México ended, I approached the tunnel where Blue Panther was. I saw him taking photos, and Carlos Acosta of SÚPER LUCHAS told me to take a picture with him because I had helped make the match between Panther and Danielson happen through a video I made with Éric Salinas for Mediotiempo at WrestleMania 30. Honestly, it made me feel embarrassed, and even though I know the video played a role, I’ve never really taken credit for it because ultimately it was the companies that made it happen, something I thought would remain a dream. However, when I approached Panther, he immediately recognized me and said, “I’ve been looking for you for years (it had been about 5 years since I last interviewed him), I asked everyone about you. I want to thank you because it’s thanks to that session and video we did at the Coliseo that this is happening. You are responsible for this. Honestly, it choked me up because even though others have said similar things, as I mentioned, I’ve never truly taken that credit. But for Blue Panther to say it meant a lot. This video is just a small part of the whole conversation we had. He introduced me to his wife and son, saying, “He was the one who gave Danielson the mask and made the video; because of him, we’re here. I don’t know if it was a job well done or just luck, but undoubtedly those words are among the best I’ve heard in my journalist career.“