Bo Dallas Confirms He and Bray Wyatt Planned to Work With Karrion Kross At One Point

In an interview with Dead Meat (via Fightful), Bo Dallas confirmed that there were plans Bray Wyatt and himself (as Uncle Howdy) to work with Karrion Kross. Wyatt passed away last year. At the time, he had been on hiatus from WWE, which began when he abruptly left TV during a program with Bobby Lashley. As for Dallas, he is finally working with Kross as part of the Wyatt Sicks-Final Testament feud.

He said: “Yeah it’s great, like with Kross, me and Windham when we first started doing this when it was just Bray and Howdy before anything happened — Going to the TVs, we had a lot of conversations with Kross and had plans with Kross and a lot of stuff going into the future before all that happened. To get the second chance to work with him and he has a mind like ours and loves a lot of the stuff we love, so it’s awesome. Every day at work is just a great day.“