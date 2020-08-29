WWE News: Bob Armstrong Paid Tribute on Smackdown, Sasha Banks and Bayley Come Apart, Alexa Bliss Hints at Character Change

– WWE paid tribute to the late “Bullet” Bob Armstrong on Smackdown tonight. You can see the tribute below for Armstrong, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 80:

– Sasha Banks and Bayley began to come apart at the seams on tonight’s show, as you can see below. Bayley pissed Banks off when she tried to give a pep talk to Banks and mentioned that she “should have known” Banks’ history of never successfully defending a Raw championship. Banks fired back that she knows exactly who she is and what she stands for, and Bayley is lucky that she’s still Banks’ best friend. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who face the two for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Payback, then got on the screen to take some shots at the two:

– Alexa Bliss’ friendship with Nikki Cross is on the rocks, as she appears to be suffering a character change thanks to her interactions with The Fiend and Braun Strowman: