Bobby Cruise On Development Of the ROH Women’s Division, Company Supporting Maria Kanellis’ Vision

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Bobby Cruise discussed the development of the ROH women’s division, management’s belief in the direction of Maria Kanellis’ vision for the division, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Bobby Cruise on the development of the ROH women’s division: “Yeah, we, Maria and I — I’ve watched more wrestling in 2021, scouting talent, and so forth on YouTube than I watched my 10 years combined. A lot of it has been the scouting. You have women that get recommended or you hear about the buzz they have, like a Willow [Nightingale] or Trish [Adora] and then you say,’ Okay, I gotta check them out.'”

On ROH management’s belief in the direction of Maria Kanellis’ vision for the division: “Willow, if Maria and I had our way and things were continuing and Willow would have signed with us, never mind talking about signing with someone else. So, you know, we got everything we could out of ROH giving us that freedom, you know, we started in January. Then in the spring, we made some decisions. Maria and I had said we’re going to throw four names at them that we wanted the company to sign because we knew we were going to utilize them a lot and have them go deep in the tournament and we didn’t want the risk of losing someone mid-tournament or something? Yeah, and all four names we gave them, in just a few days, they were all signed. And so again, the support was there from senior management.”