Various News: Bobby Fish Reflects On 20 Years In Wrestling, Shelton Benjamin To Appear For Wrestling REVOLVER

January 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bobby Fish Impact Wrestling Victory Road Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Bobby Fish took to social media on Monday to commemorate his 20th anniversary in pro wrestling. The WWE and AEW alumnus posted to his Twitter account to look back on his wrestling debut, writing:

“20 years ago I made my Professional Wrestling debut with @ringofhonor and will be forever grateful.

@MattTaven & @RealMikeBennett congrats on the belts.

Considering a summer trip (August) to the UK this year to celebrate my anniversary and looking for a travel companion.”

– Wrestling REVOLVER has announced that Shelton Benjamin will be doing an autograph signing at their March 16th Ready Or Not show in Clive, Iowa, as you can see below:

