Bobby Fish Announced for MLW Battle Riot VI

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Bobby Fish will be entering the Battle Riot match at MLW Battle Riot VI on June 1. The event will be held in Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s the full announcement:

Bobby Fish enters MLW Battle RIOT VI in Atlanta, June 1

MLW invades Center Stage June 1

Tickets now available at MLWLIVE.com

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Bobby Fish as a participant in the 40-wrestler MLW: Battle RIOT VI on Saturday, June 1 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLIVE.com and at Ticketmaster.

See the Battle RIOT live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

Bobby Fish has carved his name as one of the most formidable fighters in Major League Wrestling, now he aims to win the biggest match in MLW and earn a title shot anytime, anywhere.

In order to do so, Fish will have to lean into his kickboxer background. Where’s the lie in Fish’s ability to drop opponents with precision and ferocity at any given moment?

With a decorated career spanning championships from various corners of the globe, Fish has his eyes set on outlasting, out thinking, and out kicking 39 other combatants in Atlanta as officially enters the Battle RIOT.