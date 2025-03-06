Bobby Fish Announced For MLW Battle Riot VII

Bobby Fish is the latest wrestler to join the Battle Riot match at MLW Battle RIOT VII. MLW announced on Wednesday that Fish has joined the field of 40 for the match, which headlines the upcoming April 5th show.

The full announcement reads:

Bobby enters Battle RIOT VII in Los Angeles on April 5

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced Bobby Fish has entered the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

Bobby Fish is no stranger to a fight — and on April 5, the battle gets bigger than ever as the grizzled veteran officially enters MLW’s Battle RIOT!

Since the formation of The Rogue Horsemen last August, Bobby Fish and his fellow Horsemen have left a trail of enemies and chaos in their wake. From Paul London to Bomaye Fight Club, from Paul Walter Hauser to Matthew Justice, Fish and his fellow Horsemen have been at the epicenter of drama, destruction, and controversy across MLW.

But in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT, all scores can be settled — and the target on Fish’s back couldn’t be bigger. With pinfalls, submissions, and over-the-top eliminations all in play, the question is: Will Bobby Fish’s enemies unite to take him out early? Or will his brutal experience and dangerous skillset carry him to victory?

With the most educated feet in the game, Fish’s background in boxing and kickboxing gives him a unique edge in the RIOT. Whether it’s a well-placed kick, a stiff jab, or his gruff, no-nonsense nature, Fish can handle himself in close-quarters chaos better than most.

Of course, if fate favors The Rogue Horsemen, and Fish finds himself in the ring alongside BRG, the Andersons, or any other Horsemen, the numbers game could tilt the Battle RIOT in their favor — creating a nearly impossible situation for anyone looking to stop them.

Will Bobby Fish’s educated feet and ruthless mind carry him to the ultimate prize — the MLW World Heavyweight Championship? Find out when MLW storms Los Angeles with Battle RIOT, live April 5!