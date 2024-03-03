Bobby Fish Reflects On His First Boxing Match In 2022

Bobby Fish made his boxing debut a couple of years ago, and he looked back on it in a recent interview. Fish picked up the win in 2022 in Dubai against Boateng Prempeh, and he spoke with Fightful about the experience.

“Yeah, so kickboxing, I was 4-1 as an amateur kickboxer,” Fish said. “I’ve been doing martial arts since I was eight years old. Striking predominately, but I have the four fights in amateur kickboxing and then this boxing fight kind of just fell on my radar. It was gonna be in Dubai where I, not only had never been, but had never thought about going to. They were gracious enough to fly my agent, my coach and my wife and I. It was beautiful.”

He continued, “Yeah, it was really something special. I got to fight on a Floyd Mayweather undercard. I just felt like this is something on my death bed, there’s no way I’m gonna regret doing this—win, lose or draw. My wife and I got to see Dubai. Can’t lose.”