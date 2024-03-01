Bobby Fish Still Talks With Undisputed Era Teammates

In an interview with Fightful, Bobby Fish said he still talks with his former teammates from the Undisputed Era, even though they are in separate companies. Fish works for MLW while Adam Cole, Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly are signed to AEW.

Fish said: “The four of us are never not in communication with each other, at least on some level. Obviously, in the Black & Gold days, we were in more regular contact. At this point, it’s on my phone and all their phones, it’s the Dude Crew, that’s the title. None of us go more than a couple of weeks without checking in. Sometimes more than others. We’re always kind of up to speed with each other. I know Kyle is getting healthy again, and that makes me really happy. To see Adam, healthy-ish, and Roddy able to get out there and do some of the things he does best. Roddy has always been the motor. To see him spread his wings a little more with what they’ve been doing, I tip my hat to it and I love seeing it because I’m seeing my friend get outside of himself and be so damn entertaining at it.”