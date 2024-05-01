Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA Announced for MLW TV Tapings in Chicago

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced a new matchup for the upcoming TV tapings on May 11 in Chicago, Illinois. Bobby Fish will face AKIRA in a singles match. Here’s the full announcement:

Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA signed for Chicago

Bout is a part of the beIN SPORTS portion of the Chicago event.

MLW today announced Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the AZTECA LUCHA event from the sold out Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

This middleweight bout is a part of the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of the event.

Bobby Fish set to clash with AKIRA in first-time encounter between two dynamic middleweight fighters.

Bobby Fish, known for his dangerous proficiency in kickboxing and striking, will face off against AKIRA, a versatile competitor adept at seamlessly switching between styles, from the wild death match to catch wrestling with lightning speed.

Fans can expect a heavy hitting contest between a striker and a catch wrestler, as Fish and AKIRA bring their unique skill sets to the MLW ring in Chicago.

Fish, who made his triumphant return to MLW in February, is hailed as a true professor of the fight game. With a masterful command of both striking and grappling techniques, Fish has earned a reputation for dissecting opponents with surgical precision, earning him admiration as a strategist and technician in the squared circle.

Meanwhile, AKIRA emerges from a grueling half-year feud with The Calling, poised to carve a new path towards reclaiming his status as a top contender in the middleweight division. His versatility and adaptability make him a formidable opponent, capable of delivering high-octane performances and surprising opponents with his unpredictable style.

Don’t miss this first-time showdown between Bobby Fish and AKIRA, as they vie for supremacy in the middleweight ranks.