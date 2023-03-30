Bobby Lashley Doesn’t Know What His Plan Is For WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley still isn’t certain what his plans are for WrestleMania, though he says they’re trying to figure it out. Lashley was feuding with Bray Wyatt in the lead up to the show, but that feud has been waylaid in the last few weeks. Lashley is competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Smackdown, and he spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture about the PPV. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the atmosphere around WrestleMania: “It’s a big fight feel, WrestleMania is always going to be that way. Right now, we’re trying to figure out what I’m going to do, being the All Mighty former WWE Champion and everything like that, still in search of finding that big matchup. That’s what everybody wants to do when they go to WrestleMania, they want to have a big iconic matchup in front of hundreds of thousands of fans and do what we love. Right now, I’m kind of half and half, getting ready for it and preparing for that day. I have a big match on Friday night, hopefully, that trickles over and causes something big for Saturday or Sunday.”

On if he’s facing Wyatt at the PPV: “I have no idea. All I know is that I think I provoke fear in a lot of people. You can go out there with me, we can have a great match, but at the end of the day, The All Mighty always comes through. I’m looking for him, I’m looking for whoever wants to step up. Right now, a lot of people in the business are looking like, ‘this is going to be a fun match for me.’ If you want a real challenge, I’m the real challenge for anybody on the roster.”