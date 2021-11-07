Bobby Lashley on His Focus to Regain the WWE Championship, His Advice to Gable Steveson

– Planeta Wrestling recently spoke to WWE Superstar and former World champion Bobby Lashley during WWE’s live UK tour in London, England. Below are some highlights.

Bobby Lashley on wanting to regain the WWE Championship: “Absolutely. That’s the only thing I’m focused on right now. I don’t even care about anything else. If anybody steps in my way from getting there, then they get smashed. Right now, I’m just on a whole other level of thinking, training’s going good, everything’s going good, so yeah.”

His thoughts on a possible Survivor Series matchup between Hurt Business and New Day: “Oh, we’ll win that one for sure. For sure. I think right now, Survivor Series, Big E and Roman [Reigns] already have a match set. So, I just watched SmackDown last night, and I saw Bloodline jump on Kofi [Kingston] and Xavier [Woods]. So, I think you might see The New Day against The Bloodline at Survivor Series. But you know there’s always opportunities for the Hurt Business…”

Lashley on Gable Steveson coming to WWE: “Good for him. I mean, I was an amateur wrestler growing up, and he’s an Olympic champion. He’s just shattered everything. And being so young, I told that kid because he called me a little while back and he asked me for some advice and everything like that, and I was like, ‘Man, just eep your head on, don’t get into any trouble, keep training the same way you’re doing, and you’re going to be a very wealthy man.’ I think he’s doing great.”

If using the above quotes, please credit Planeta Wrestling, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.