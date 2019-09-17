Various News: Bobby Lashley Shares Loading GIF on Twitter, Top 10 Raw Moments This Week, Jim Cornette Turns 58 Years Old

– Bobby Lashley might’ve been hinting at a return with a tweet he shared today, which featured a “Loading” gif. You can check out the image he tweeted below.

As reported last monthh, Lashley recently had tho undergo elbow surgery. He was rumored to be aiming for a November 2019 return to the ring.

– WWE showcased the Top 10 moments from last night’s Raw. You can check out the video below.

– Jim Cornette celebrates his birthday today. He turns 58 years old. Also, Masahiro Chono turns 56 years old. Former WWE talent Bill “The Goon” Irwin turns 65.