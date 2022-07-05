Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win

Bobby Lashley may have defeated Theory to win the United States Championship at Money in the Bank, but he sees a bright future for his opponent. Lashley spoke with BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani after his win at the PPV and praised Theory as someone who will be a multi-time world champion. You can see some highlights below:

On how he was feeling after his match: “Man, I’m just a glutton for punishment, you know how it is. I give everything that I got into everything that I do. And like I said before, I keep doing this, man. I’m out here grinding with these kids, kids half my age. I’m out there fighting, I’m out there busting my ass every day. And this is just part of it. I always say, you know, this isn’t volleyball. We go out there and fight, and this is just a casualty of war.”

On Theory: “Man, By the time he’s my age, he’s going to be on a stack of money as high as this building. He’s gonna be a super, super duper star. 23 years old, that kid has everything in his future. I can see him being a multiple-time world champion. He’s gonna be going after Cena’s record, he’s gonna be after Ric Flair’s record. He’s going to be setting some records that you would never, never imagine. The kid is extremely talented.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.