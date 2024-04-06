Bobby Lashley Thinks He’s Been Too Complacent, Plans To Start ‘Taking What I Deserve’

Bobby Lashley is done with standing back and being complacent, as he noted in a recent appearance. Lashley appeared on a new episode of WWE’s The Bump and said that he’s tired of being nice and plans to start taking what he feels is his.

“I think because I’ve been standing backstage so long…man, I’m a workhorse, I love to fight,” Lashley said (per Fightful). “Lately, I’ve been coming in, and I’ve been really nice to people, shaking people’s hands, and I feel like we’re letting people in that should not be in, and the level has gone down a little bit, in my opinion, for some people. So I feel like I’m being too delicate with people.”

He continued, “Since that, I’m not in the main event, I’m not going for the world title, so I said, I think I was being a little complacent. So instead of being complacent anymore, I’m just gonna start ripping people apart and taking what I deserve in this business, which I should.”

Bobby Lashley and his Pride teammates in The Street Profits are set to face Karrion Kross and the AOP in a Philadelphia Street Fight at WrestleMania 40.