On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his claim last week about having a near run-in with CM Punk at WWE NXT. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, he considers Punk a friend and he was just joking. You can see the highlights below:

Booker T on his relationship with CM Punk: “You know what? I don’t know why people want me to have [a fight with Punk]. I saw somebody said, ‘I just want to see you see you and CM Punk have a fight.’ Look, CM Punk, we won’t be having a fight, okay? I want to let everybody know out there, I have no ill will towards CM Punk. I — you know, contrary to popular belief, I consider CM Punk a friend. So when I’m saying something about CM Punk guys, do not take it literally. Like the internet and these sites do. Don’t take it serious, don’t jump into that mud.”

On the things he says on the show: “If you hear me say anything here on the Hall of Fame, this show, is show-related. I’m trying to entertain my fans. I’m trying to entertain the fans just watching this, trying to give you guys a moment when you ain’t gotta think about that kind of stuff, alright? So if you hear me say something about CM Punk, Corey Graves, Michael Cole, Brad [Gilmore]. Don’t jump into the internet mess. So let’s just get that out there right now. Because that story, that 40-second story that people wrote, it was clickbait, guys. That’s what it was more than anything. Did I put it out there? Did I say it? As far as I had a beef, I was gonna run up? Yeah, I said [it] But I’m entertaining you guys. Entertaining. Just playing around.”

