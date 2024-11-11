Booker T On His Advice to Montez Ford Over Frustration With WWE Booking

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Montez Ford expressing frustration about his WWE booking and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Montez Ford expressing his frustration about WWE booking: “Well, get rid of that damn cup. That might help. Montez is one of my guys, I like him, you know. I mean, he’s an extraordinary talent, but you have to know how to break out. You got to know how to make your own breaks.”

On his own experience: “I was with my brother in a tag team for nine years. Was I thinking about making a break and doing things on my own? Could I — was I capable of doing that? ‘Yeah,’ I said, ‘Yeah, I could do that.’ But I was happy where I was, and I was wanting to make that the best until it wasn’t nothing left to do there. But I think ‘Tez is in a great spot to where, when he finally does go singles, he’ll be still have a lot of — like we were just talking about earlier, a lot of bumps left on his bump card in his future, if he does this thing right.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.