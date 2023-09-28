Booker T On Why It’s Important To Have Christian Cage In AEW, His TNT Title Win

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Christian Cage recently winning the AEW TNT Title, the importance of having someone like Cage on your roster and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Christian Cage winning the TNT Title: “It’s huge for Christian to be that guy because I always said Christian was the most underrated, perhaps, superstar in the history of the business. I’ve always said that. He’s always been like that, extraordinarily good. He’s a guy that you can count on to pretty much make the right decision every time in the middle of that squared circle. I remember being in matches with Christian myself where it was a fatal four-way or something like that, and I would go and find a quiet spot and get some coffee and a sandwich, and I would just chill and I would tell Christian, ‘Bro, just let me know what I’m doing tonight.’ And he would let me know exactly when I was going to do the sidekick, the scissor kick and the spinaroonie. And it would be perfect timing and I would ask no questions. Sometimes you gotta know how to just be quiet and let someone else do the work for you, and you take the credit. That’s the guy that we’re talking about as far as Christian Cage, and that’s my Christian Cage testimonial. Put it out there.”

On Cage being reliable: “You can count on Christian to make sure he goes out there and does the right thing every time. You’re not going to have to worry about if he’s going to make a date or anything like that due to something. That’s totally in his hands that he can control of course, making a flight or something like that because of bad weather. That’s not what I’m talking about. But if he can control it, he’s going to be there 100% of the time. That’s the guy Christian really is. And that’s one thing about this business. You need guys like that, especially those who will work at the top of the card. It’s why John Cena worked at the top of the card for many years: because they could trust him to get the job done and do that job well every time.”

