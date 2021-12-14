Booker T Compares Rhea Ripley to Hulk Hogan, Calls Her a ‘Money Machine’

– During a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had high praise for Rhea Ripley, comparing her to WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. Below are some highlights (via Sportskeeda):

Booker T on Rhea Ripley: “You know, man, I look at Rhea Ripley like Hulk Hogan. That’s what she’s like. She’s like the female Hulk Hogan. She’s a money machine, she’s a draw. I like her in a tag team thing, maybe they’re shielding her, saving her (for a different storyline), one of those type of deals. She’s definitely a star, a major star.”

Booker T on Charlotte Flair being the proverbial Ric Flair of her division, and Sasha Banks being Macho Man: “Charlotte is the Ric Flair. Sasha would be like the Macho Man, that’s no disrespect or anything like that.”