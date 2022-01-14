Booker T Criticizes Hulk Hogan Over Betty White & Sidney Poitier Comments

Booker T was not a fan of Hulk Hogan’s comments regarding Betty White and Sidney Poitier’s passings, and discussed it on his latest podcast. As you may recall, Hogan earned himself a lot of criticism when he responded to a Facebook comment about Bob Saget’s death and suggested that all three deaths were due to the COVID-19 vaccine. The comment has been roundly mocked online and off, and Booker talked about it on his Hall of Fame podcast. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Hogan’s comments about White & Poitier: “The Hulk Hogan comment saying Betty White and Sidney Poitier got the jab. That’s what they’re calling it, the vaccine, ‘the jab,’ They don’t want to tell anybody, they don’t want to release it, but that’s what happened, that’s how they died. For someone like him, who doesn’t know what the hell he is talking about, first and foremost.

“To say something that stupid about someone that’s 99-years-old about to be a 100, I guess she was going to live 100 more years. I guess Sidney Poitier had another 65 left in him. But to not say someone like Herman Cain died from COVID, you know what I mean? This guy died from COVID. We know he died from COVID, but you’re not going out there saying, ‘He was just old,’ you know what I mean? It’s amazing some of the stuff people say when they just don’t know…

“I don’t have a whole lot of respect for someone saying something like that. Especially when they have no idea what happened with this person or not. It’s just where we are in the world today. It could be just, dammit, it could be just getting old. Brad, if you ever find me on this show, or you said, ‘Book is slipping, something is wrong with him.’ Bruh, please tell me, please.”

On older wrestlers being unable to let go of their fame: “I think that’s part of it. Getting old and not wanting to just let it go and you still want to have some form of stardom or form of being at a certain level. I don’t know what the hell it is. Or just losing it, or just going senile. But if you ever find me in that place where I am just saying something so stupid and radical, bruh, please. I beg you, please pull me back. Because I think that’s got a lot to do with some of these old guys going out here saying stupid stuff. I really do.”