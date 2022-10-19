Booker T Is Excited To See How Dominik Grows As Part Of The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio has taken on a new facet to his wrestling character as a member of The Judgment Day, and Booker T is excited to see how he grows from it. Dominik joined the stable on the Raw after Clash at the Castle, and on his latest Hall of Fame podcast Booker talked about how that’s going to help him grow and learn as a wrestler.

“Dude is in the perfect position, man,” Booker said of Dominik. “Just learn, and just take it all in, to be able to catapult from here to what’s next. Because Dominik — we don’t think about it but this kid is growing up right before our very eyes. He’s growing up, literally, in the ring right before our very eyes.”

He continued, And this kid, he’s going to be a grown ass man inside that squared circle in a matter of no time. Watch the growth, and keep your eye on Dominik because it’s going to change, it’s going to happen like that. That’s where this kid is in his life, and in this business. So seriously, I can’t wat to see the outcome of what Dominik’s gonna turn out to be.”

