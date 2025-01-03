Booker T Says Hank & Tank Have Bright Futures In NXT

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about WWE NXT’s Hank and Tank having brought futures and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Hank and Tank having brought futures: “For instance, showing up in Reality of Wrestling for the first time and getting that crowd, those fans, to actually buy in. I was like, ‘Wow, these guys, they’re showing me something.’ That’s why I want to bring them back again. And I tell you, after this weekend I think Hank and Tank, these two guys gonna have very, very bright futures in WWE if they could just stay in that path. What I’m talking about is that path of just learning, trying to pick it up, trying to figure it out more than anything. Hank just makes you lay it in, brother. That’s all you need to do. The rest of everything else will handle itself. You know what I mean? And I tell you, they did a hell of a job.”

On the move he hated to take: “But the only move that you’re never going to see Booker T taking, especially after he turned 28. Before 28, you might see it, but after I turned 28, you would never see me do a backdrop. Never took a backdrop. I hated taking backdrops. Some guys could do it without flaws. Eddie Guerrero was the best at taking backdrops. It would go so freaking — I could give them very, very well. I mean, I’m serious, I can land you so flat giving you a backdrop. But for me, it was the guy that was giving it sometimes could not land me properly, and I think that’s the reason why I didn’t like taking backdrops.”

