Booker T Recalls The Impact Of Sid Vicious On His Career

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the impact of Sid Vicious on his career and his brother Stevie Ray when he helped get them booked in GWF and WCW. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sid Vicious’ impact on his career: “Sid actually was the dude that got me and my brother our break. Phone call came to the Global Wrestling Federation and the Sportatorium, and pretty much the rest is history. Sid Vicious brought me and my brother in. He said, ‘Hey, I’m-a get you guys in. I’m-a get you in.’ Probably about six months later me and my brother was in WCW. Not just in WCW, we were staying at Sid Vicious’s apartment. The Park Apartments, right there in Marietta, Georgia. And he didn’t have to do that, I mean Sid didn’t have to do that. But he went out on a limb just for my brother and me and actually gave us a springboard right off the bat.

“First pay-per-view, I was in the main event with Sid Vicious right here in Houston, Texas, all because of Sid, man. Sid made sure me and my brother got that spot. Two rookies, man, two greenhorns, in the main event, in a pay-per-view that that was being debuted. Came out of the mind of Dusty Rhodes. And man, what a time. I’ve been thinking about that all day today man, ever since I heard. I got a phone call actually, and got the news. And all day I’ve been just going back in time and going back to the early 90s, man. It was such a freaking ride. Sid Vicious is the one that kicked that ride off. I’m just glad I got you to see Sid — I don’t know, maybe six months a year to a year ago. And I’m just glad I got a chance to tell Sid Vicious, ‘Thank you.’ I swear to God, that’s what I told Sid. Man, I give him all the praise for getting me and my brother in and doing what he did for us, man. I just told him I just want to thank him for everything personally in his face, you know, to his face. I wanted to thank him for everything that he did for me and my brother. And I’m just glad I got a chance to do that. I’m just so glad I got a chance to do that.”

On Sid’s presence: “Sid was a monster, man. He really was. He was a monster. He was a guy that looked prehistoric. His shoulders were so big, his traps was like massive. And he had that big head to go along. Long legs, you know, he just was a giant man. He was a true giant.”

