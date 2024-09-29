Booker T Doesn’t Think Being Part Of Imperium Was Good For Giovanni Vinci

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about quick losses for Giovanni Vinci on WWE SmackDown and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being a double champion when WCW closed: “Hey man, hell of a time. And you know what I do think about it sometime. Every now and then, I think about that moment. Because I started at the bottom of WCW, and I ended all the way at the top, to close the company down as the United States Champion as well as the World Heavyweight Champion. It was a beautiful, beautiful thing, man.

“I have to pinch myself sometimes also, just because it doesn’t seem real. Really doesn’t, doesn’t seem real. It seemed like it was something that happened in a dream, you know, in an afterlife or something. I don’t know man, but it doesn’t seem like I was that guy, even though I know it was me. But it was definitely a moment that, for me is frozen in time to where I just go, ‘Man, wow. What a moment, what a moment.’”

On quick losses for Giovanni Vinci: “I’ve been watching the new packages on Giovanni. You know what man, I thought this guy had a great look. And I thought his work, it’s not bad either. I really think coming in with the Imperium kind of put him in that group thing, and it kind of maybe lost him in the shuffle a little bit. Because anytime you’re playing second to Gunther, you’re going to be playing second. You know what I mean?

“So trying to repackage him and trying to get him back out there again, I see that. I understand, because he is a guy that you do want to get in the mix. And I just don’t think it was a good thing, him actually being a part of Imperium when he first came in… It’s just like Ludwig. Same thing with him, he’s trying to figure out how to not be Gunther’s second. He’s really good. He’s got a good character, but he’s got to figure out how to go out and figure out who he is, as opposed to just being Gunther’s second.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.