Booker T Is Looking Forward to the Return of Cody Rhodes This Weekend
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T on Cody Rhodes making his scheduled return to the ring this weekend at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. Rhodes will be competing in the men’s Rumble Match at the event.
Booker T said on Cody Rhodes (via WrestlingInc.com), “Whether he’s 100% or not, that’s one thing about this business — you’re never going to be 100%. To see him comeback is a testament. It’s a testament to his will. So, let’s see what Cody, “The American Nightmare,” has. I’m looking forward to it.”
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US, and the WWE Network everywhere else.
