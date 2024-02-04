Booker T To Miss NXT Vengeance Day, Upcoming NXT Episodes After Medical Procedure

Booker T will not call tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day or the next couple episodes of NXT after undergoing a medical procedure. The WWE Hall of Famer, who works commentary on NXT alongside Vic Joseph, posted to his Twitter account to note that he had to undergo a procedure and will be off the next couple weeks.

Booker wrote:

“I will not be at #NXTVengenceDay tonight and I’ll be off TV the next couple weeks due to a medical procedure I had to have. But – I’m all good and I’ll be back in action on @WWENXT in no time! Thank you all for your support, couldn’t do it with out the people. Shucky Ducky!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Booker for a quick and full recovery.