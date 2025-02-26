Booker T Thinks Moose Fits Perfectly In WWE NXT

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the state of WWE NXT, TNA World Champion Moose being used, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the state of NXT: “NXT has been on fire lately with the arrival of Ricky Saints as well as Moose. Unexpected arrivals in NXT definitely have spiced things up. Like Jim Ross would say, ‘business has picked up.'”

On WWE using Moose: “Gotta give Moose some love. Put some respect on Moose’s name. I’m so excited to see what Moose is going to bring to NXT and WWE in general, because I feel like Moose is a guy who fits right into the program.”

On endorsing Moose: “I’ve been pushing for Moose for, I don’t know, six years now? For five or six years, I’ve been pushing for Moose to get a shot in WWE, and I’m just glad to see that his talent proved to that company that he was worthy of getting that shot and being put on the stage in NXT. So for me man, big ups to Moose for just hanging in there and sticking it out and boom! Getting the job done.

“I always said how talented of a worker he was, especially when he first came to Reality of Wrestling and he worked with Mysterious Q. And I was like, ‘Man, what a freaking match. Man, what a talent.’ Both of those guys, they went out there and rocked it. For a big man, he showed me so much more range than I would have imagined that he had. So to see him actually get this shot, he — you know, it’s a cliche saying in professional wrestling, he deserves it. He deserves it. He deserves it.”

