Booker T on Kenny Omega Possibly Leaving AEW And Joining WWE

– During the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the rumor that WWE is making it a high priority to sign a major free agent. It’s rumored the name they are looking to sign is AEW star Kenny Omega. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Booker T on AEW possibly losing Kenny Omega: “Losing someone like Kenny Omega, that would be a big loss. That would be huge, that really, would. Just because he was one of those guys who put that thing all together. He was one of the brains behind AEW.”

On Omega possibly going to WWE: “I don’t know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring. WWE would make Kenny Omega’s star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in. If Omega was to sign with WWE, he would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania. … If you don’t work at WrestleMania, you know throughout your career, you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania.”

Omega’s AEW contract status isn’t clear at the moment. His AEW contract was originally slated to expire earlier this year. However, it’s unknown if AEW added more dates on it due to the time Omega missed in 2022, or if the company being able to add more dates is doable.