WWE Reportedly Looking To Sign Kenny Omega

– As previously reported, it was rumored that WWE is looking to sign a “much bigger” free agent at the moment than Jay White. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, the free agent the WWE is interested in is AEW star Kenny Omega.

Per to the report, Omega’s AEW contract has expired, or it’s expected to expire soon. Omega and The Young Bucks previously had talks with WWE before ultimately signing with AEW in early 2019. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Omega’s AEW contract was slated to expire in early 2023. While the report noted that AEW has a clause in Omega’s contract that could add time to the deal due to all the time Omega missed in 2022 due to injury, AEW sources indicated that they don’t think any time was added to Omega’s contract as of “yet.” Additionally, Omega is said to have good talent representation, and potentially adding time to his contract may not be a slam dunk for AEW.

The report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that the free agent WWE is currently looking to sign is an even bigger priority for them than even Jay White.

Currently, Kenny Omega is still part of the AEW roster and holds the AEW Trios Titles along with The Young Bucks. They were victorious on last night’s AEW Rampage, defending the titles against Top Flight and AR Fox. Omega also currently holds the IWGP United States Championship in NJPW.