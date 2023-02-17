Note On Possible WWE Interest In Jay White After NJPW Exit

It was previously reported that Jay White is believed to be leaving NJPW soon, as he recently lost a Loser Leaves Japan match to Hikuleo. He has a match tomorrow night at Battle in the Valley with Eddie Kingston, which now has a ‘Loser Leaves NJPW’ stipulation.

At the time, it was noted that if there was interest from WWE, it was being kept secret. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a source who is normally aware of major acquisitions in WWE didn’t know anything about this. They added that there is a ‘much bigger’ free agent that WWE is interested in at the moment, which was said to be the company’s priority at the moment. There was no indication who that free agent is, but it seems it is not Jay White.