Update on What’s Next For Jay White, NJPW Contract Status

– Fightful Select has an update on what’s next for Jay White after he lost a Loser Leaves Japan match against Hikuleo yesterday at NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka. It was previously rumored that White would be leaving New Japan once his current contract is up.

According to the report, White’s NJPW contract is going to expire soon, and numerous companies are said to be interested in signing him. The report notes that WWE felt confident about signing White, but it’s said to not be guaranteed at this point. Additionally, WWE sources have confirmed repeatedly to Fightful they have had interest in Jay White for a long while. However, anything related to him coming into WWE is reportedly being kept very quiet.

While fans speculated that White could show up as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble this year, Fightful notes that was never in the cards since White was still under contract with New Japan. Talents in New Japan reportedly believe that White’s contract is going to expire sometime after NJPW Battle in the Valley, but before WrestleMania 39.

Sources in NJPW have noted that “obviously we’d love to keep him” with regards to White, and he’s also said to have made positive relationships with Impact Wrestling and AEW. White has appeared and worked matches in both companies while under contract to New Japan.

Currently, Jay White is still scheduled for NJPW Battle in the Valley on Saturday, February 18 at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. He will face Eddie Kingston in a singles match.