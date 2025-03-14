Booker T Praises Je’Von Evans, Thinks He Can Go Far In Wrestling

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Je’Von Evans, his high praise for the young WWE NXT star, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Je’Von Evans: “Don’t count out Je’Von Evans and Ethan Page[‘s] New York City Street Fight. Man, I want to see what Je’Von Evans brings to the table. I love this kid, man. He’s got so much freaking upside as far as how far he could take his career. He’s 20 years old, with an abundance of talent. He’s only going to get bigger, he’s only going to get better, he’s only going to get smarter. And I think about how good he is right now at 20 years old, I wish! I wasn’t even thinking about wrestling at 20 years old, I mean c’mon. You know, being in the locker room, that’s such a responsibility for that kid.”

On advice to a young man looking to get into wrestling: “That’s your first step right there, man. Whatever city you’re in, you can find a gym. If you can find a gym, normally somebody would be willing to work with you. But the one thing I can tell you is, wrestling is not going to come to you. You got to go to it. It’s just part of the game. And I say that because I got an email from a guy. And he was telling me about everything he could do for the business, and all I gotta do is get him into Reality of Wrestling. And I emailed him back, ‘If it was only that easy.’ And that’s just facts. And I say that because I had to grind just like everybody else, I had to find wrestling. And the wrestling I found was right across town. It was in a dingy, little freaking spot. But I got in there and man, I was getting paid 30 bucks to go out and perform on a Sunday. But it was, it was paying my dues. So I can only tell you, in this business it’s not going to be any easy route. There’s not gonna be any free rides.”

