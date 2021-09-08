Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling Signs New TV Deal, Show to Air Nationwide in 50 Markets

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has announced that his Texas-based promotion, Reality of Wrestling, has signed a new television deal that will air the promotion nationwide in 50 markets in partnership with The CW, ABC, Action Channel, RokuTV, and Right Now TV. You can see the announcement and message from Booker T below:

Reality of Wrestling Takes Over Television Starting September 18th

BOOKER T’s TEXAS-BASED PROMOTION SIGNS TELEVISION DEAL FOR NEARLY 50 MARKETS NATIONWIDE

Houston, TX (September 8th, 2021) – Reality of Wrestling is proud to bring its weekly episodic professional wrestling show to television markets around the country in partnership with the CW, ABC, The Action Channel, RokuTV and Right Now TV. Reality of Wrestling has been one of the most popular independent wrestling shows on YouTube, gaining 128,000,000 views and 512,000 subscribers since its inception.

Reality of Wrestling has been the longtime “flagship of Texas Wrestling” and under Booker T’s vision, The ROW plans to become the preeminent independent wrestling promotion in the nation. Reality of Wrestling will begin airing on CW33 in Dallas, TX on September 18th at 3PM CST and on ABC7 in Tyler, TX as well as ABC9 in Lufkin, TX at 3AM CST.

ROW will air on RightNow TV starting October 1st, 2021, which will bring Reality of Wrestling to fans in 20 television markets nationwide including: Atlanta, Las Vegas, Nashville, Albany and Los Angeles. The Reality of Wrestling will continue its expansion in the fall when it joins The Action Channel in mid-October and adds an additional 26 television markets. See full line up and cities and stations below and check local listings for times in area.