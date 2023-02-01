wrestling / News

Booker T Recalls the First Time He Saw Petey Williams Use the Canadian Destroyer

February 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Petey Williams Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– During his Hall of Fame podcast this week, Booker T discussed how excited he was when he first saw Petey Williams use the Canadian Destroyer.

Booker T said on the move (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think the coolest finishing move … that really popped me the first time I saw it was that damn Petey Williams when he did that Canadian Destroyer. It looks so complicated when you see it. It looks like it hurts so bad. But when you really go through the technique of it, it’s like the easiest bump in the world.” 

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Booker T, Petey Williams, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading