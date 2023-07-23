Booker T Responds To Ryback’s Fight Challenge, Dives Ryback Advice

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Ryback recently issuing a challenge to a fight, and his thoughts on FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold. You can check out some highlights below:

On Ryback challenging him to a fight: “Let’s get the elephant out of the room, guys. Ryback is not gonna beat me up. [laughs] I’m not scared, I’m not running. The thing is, Ryback put a challenge out to me for a fight. He said even a Bellator fight. Look, Bellator doesn’t want any part of a fight between Booker T and [Ryback]. Reality of Wrestling might put something on like that, but no real big organization will do anything like that. But as far as the challenge goes, I accept Ryback’s challenge to a fight. Now, this is what I need Ryback to do. Just go out on his platform and say anytime he sees Booker T in public, it’s on. The green light between both of them, and nobody’s gonna get sued. And if we just run into each other and something happens, it just happened. Let’s just say that. But I’m not gonna go looking for a fight or anything. That’s just not me. Because you know, you never call a person out to a fight. You never know what a person is capable of. But as far as defending yourself? Oh my God, man. I’m always about defending myself… I want to get it out there.”

“You know what the thing is? I don’t even know why he called me out. So I did say I wouldn’t shake his hand because of some words that he said. I think I was valid for that. Be that as it may, what his excuse was, the reasons why he said — I did say when he posted that he was going to AEW, ‘Come on man, quit playing.’ It’s one of those types of [things]. But that’s all it was. It was just sarcasm. It was nothing no more than that. But to get called out to a fight and to be called the B word and the P word, that’s something you don’t call a brother. You don’t do that. You never hear me curse and talk down or derogatory towards people. That’s just not me, man. When someone says that about me, it is on when I see it. I mean, it’s as simple as that. And the thing is, I’m an easy man to find. I’m at all the cons, I’m at all the big shows, so show up.”

On Ryback’s heat with WWE: “Can you imagine the praise I would get from WWE if I beat the hell out of Ryback? [laughs] I’m not advocating for it. I’m just saying, I would have a 15-year contract added on just for good measure.”

On his advice for Ryback: “More than anything, my advice to Ryback is to think about the future, bro. And honestly, I did say I would defend myself and accept the challenge. But man, look — you need to get past this. You need to think about life. Anbd call people out to a fight so the fans you’re talking with have something to listen to? Bro, it just ain’t the way to go.”

On if he watched FTR’s AEW Collision match with Jay White and Juice Robinson: “No. On Saturday, I didn’t watch FTR and the Bullet Club Gold. I didn’t see that. But I do give those two tag teams high praise, especially when they work together. They go out there, and they pull off a bunch of acrobatics, a bunch stuff that you don’t see in traditional tag team wrestling, I could tell you that. And FTR, those guys have stepped up to the plate as far as ‘No Flips, Just Fists.'”

