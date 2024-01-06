Booker T On The Rock’s Tease For Roman Reigns Match, How It Impacts Cody Rhodes

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about The Rock’s surprise return on WWE Raw, his tease for a potential WrestleMania 40 match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock’s surprise appearance on Raw by interrupting Jinder Mahal: “The takeway from that? You know, it was The Rock, of course. And people are excited. But the excitement in the arena, man it felt like it was back in the day. I watched this one area. And this guy, he threw his arms up like this and his arms looked like a goalpost, it seemed like they were so long. And the thing is, he’s like in the arena and he’s way back but I can see that so clearly. But everybody came up and went nuts, you know. And I tell you man, that’s what I miss. That’s just that’s the beauty of the business right there. That old school pop that Road Warrior ’86, ’87 pop. That never gets old. It was amazing to watch that audience and watch that crowd pretty much come alive. You know, it’s unbelievable.”

On The Rock’s Head of the Table tease: “You know, it’s got a buzz. Everybody is talking about it, I think that’s the modus operandi. I think that’s what that is more than anything. For me, you don’t want to let that thing simmer too long, you know. Because how many times? I mean, Father Time waits for no man; that’s just the way it is. So for The Rock to get it done, you know, this would be a great time for it. You know what I mean? For Roman as well, Roman’s in his prime at the height of his title reign. It’s not going to get any higher than this. So, if it is time to pull the trigger, hey, man, pull the trigger.”

On whether WWE needs to pull the trigger on Cody Rhodes getting the World Title: “I don’t like booking the angles. I don’t know what’s going to happen with Cody. But I do know if The Rock has got some time off and this may be a window. Business is fluid. Sometimes, the card is subject to change. So I’m just saying… I don’t know how many other guys are going to come out of that curtain and get that pop like that, and the fans do what they did. Like I mean, that’s just, it’s a no-brainer.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.