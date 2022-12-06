Booker T Weighs In On Rumors Of The Rock Winning Royal Rumble

Speaking on The Hall of Fame podcast<, Booker T addressed the concept of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at January’s Royal Rumble (via Wrestling Inc). In the case of a Rock victory at Royal Rumble, the star would be set to next take on WrestleMania in a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship title, currently held by his cousin, Roman Reigns. Booker spoke about the idea being analyzed from a promoter point-of-view, rather than simply a fan perspective. You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full episode below.

On how he would consider the idea from the promotion side of things: “It’s real simple. I got the biggest star in Hollywood, if not, top five; if he wants to win the Royal Rumble and go to WrestleMania, damn it, he’s winning. That’s the way I would write it. If he’s got time off, he knows what the money is, you know, we’re going to pay him, and he can fit it in, that’s what the story would be.”

On if it makes sense to use the Royal Rumble to set up a Rock/Reigns match: “I don’t think that’s the way The Rock finds his way into that match with Roman. For me, I would not have Rock in the Rumble at all. It’s just not a place for him to be at.”