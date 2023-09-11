Booker T Thinks Tiffany Stratton Can Become One Of The Greatest Of All Time

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about NXT’s Tiffany Stratton, her potential with the company and her upcoming title defense against Becky Lynch. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tiffany Stratton: “Yeah. Yeah. I mean, she definitely wasn’t one that I had my radar on or anything like that. She wasn’t somebody out there on the Indies that was blowing it up or anything like that. But when she gets in the ring, she performs very, very well. She seems to know all of the X’s and O’s. She seems to know exactly what she wants as far as plodding her way to get to that next level. And that next level is something I think she’s fit for. I mean, I think she’s fit for the main roster. Not getting there too quickly, I think that’s been a plus. Just because one thing about this thing, man, preparation is the only luck you’re ever going to have. And for someone like Tiffany Stratton, coming from that gymnast background, not being one that’s been at home, out there on the Indies doing this and she needed that. But I think she’s going to be ready and willing and able to, you know, for the task at hand come Tuesday [against Becky Lynch]. But for that main roster when that time comes as well.”

On Stratton coming across as a star “That’s the only thing you think about. She looks good, she checks off all the boxes as far as what you’re looking for in a star. I mean, she really does. And the thing is, just think for Tiffany is going to be not falling in those potholes along the way, knowing how to evade those certain obstacles and then being able to go straight through those obstacles when the time comes as well. But I think she has all the talent in the world. If she can just keep her head on straight, she’s going to be one of the greats. I really believe that.”

On Becky Lynch missing Superstar Spectacle because of a rip in her passport ahead of facing Stratton on NXT: “That’s big, man. It’s huge. But hey, it’ll give Becky some time to prepare for that big match, man. She’ll be more than ready for that contest on Tuesday night. Because I think that’s what you need to be prepared for anyway. Like I said, preparation, look you’re going to have to stay at home. I mean, what was she on her way to India? Man was in the hospital for a week after I came back from India. So it’s good she stayed home. [laughs]”

