Booker T Questions Whether New Day Has Run Their Course After Losing Tag Titles At WrestleMania

Booker T is questioning whether the New Day has run their course as a team following their loss to AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37. Booker discussed Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods losing the Raw Tag Team Titles at night one of the PPV and where the group goes from here in his Hall of Fame podcast this week, and you can check out some highlights and the video below:

On the booking of the match: “Hey man, I think that match went exactly the way it should have. You got a guy in there, a giant, you know, seven foot-plus. What can you do? What should you do in a situation like that? You can’t go out there and make this guy look anything but good in his first in-ring debut. To walk out tag team champions, only fitting.”

On what’s next for the New Day: “What does the New Day go from here? That’s the question. Have the New Day run their course? I think that’s the question we hear more than anything … how much longer? The thing is, let’s be real here. Who wants to see Kofi Kingston be a heel? Kofi’s a good guy. He’s a great, nice guy. I can’t see Kofi coming out and ripping somebody’s sign up like I would do, or anything like that. I can’t see Xavier Woods, a college man. Doctor, you know, acting like he’s a badass, a tough guy.”

On if the New Day should break up: “Well, I don’t know. My thing is this; I just don’t know where the New Day goes. Right now, Big E. is on an island of his own, okay? Big E.’s trying to break out. Xavier Woods, you know, in singles competition. Kofi Kingston, Kofi’s had a hell of a run. Kofi’s been there what, 13, 14 years? He’s been around a minute. I’m just wondering where does the — how much mileage is left in the New Day. I don’t think it’s much, I’ll just say that.”

